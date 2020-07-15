KITCHENER -- Camera crews are expected to be back in Cambridge this summer as COVID-19 restrictions around Ontario continue to relax.

A news release from the city says that safety protocols and measures have been put in place to protect the community during the pandemic.

"Cambridge has many assets that are desirable to the film industry – including historic buildings and bridges in our three downtown core areas and beautiful natural landscapes such as the Grand and Speed Rivers," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

One of the most prominent appearances that Cambridge has made on the big screen in recent memory was in "The Handmaid's Tale," a series based on the Margaret Atwood book.

The appearance landed Cambridge a first-in-category film nomination in the Outstanding Film Commission category from Location Managers Guild International.

"We have been working with the film industry for quite some time and are looking forward to welcoming them back to the community and adding another spark to our local economy."

The city says that filming helps bring sector growth in Cambridge by increasing demand for local businesses.

The City of Cambridge gets help from Ontario Creates, an organization which helps with promotional resources to help production companies choose sites in Ontario for their films.