The snowfall season's first major snowfall has Waterloo Region looking a lot like winter, even with the official start still five weeks away.

Days ago, leaves were still clinging to trees as leaf collection was underway.

Across the region, snowfall between 11 and 14 centimetres has fallen since Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Snow and slick roads were being blamed for dozens of crashes around the region.

Curbside leaf collection began on Oct. 19, which means many streets are covered with snow mixed with leaves.

Leaf drop-off at eight different locations opened for residents to drop off leaves until Dec. 14.

“… The Region brings collected leaves directly to farmer’s fields to be used as natural fertilizer for their crops,” said in part Scott Berry, manager of operations with the city, in a news release.

The City of Kitchener says leaves will not be plowed onto curbs, but left for collection, which is planned to continue next week.