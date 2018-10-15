

The City of Kitchener has announced the locations for the leaf collection program.

From Oct. 19 to Dec. 14, residents can drop off leaves at eight different locations around the city.

“… The Region brings collected leaves directly to farmer’s fields to be used as natural fertilizer for their crops,” said in part Scott Berry, manager of operations with the city.

Drop-off will be open seven days per week during daylight hours.

Only loose leaves are accepted, and a media release from the city indicated that participants should bring their bags home with them.

The sites are as follows:

Schaefer Park, 75 Bloomingdale Road

Breithaupt Park, Kinsmen Park, off Union Street

Kitchener Auditorium, Ottawa Street North entrance

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields, Homer Watson Boulevard

Lions Arena, Rittenhouse Road

Southwest Optimist Sportsfield, Pioneer Drive

Cherry Park, Strange Street at Waverly Road

Hofstetter Park, 40 Hofstetter Avenue

These sites are monitored according to the city, and anybody leaving things other than leaves could face fines.

Curbside collection is also available in heavily-forested areas of the city.

The collection schedule is based on zones, and can be seen on the City of Kitchener website.