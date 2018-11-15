

The Canadian Press





The first major snowfall of the season has finally arrived in southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says areas between London and Cornwall could get up to 10 centimetres of snow starting Thursday afternoon.

The agency has issued special weather advisories for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Woodstock and surrounding communities.

They also say the snow could cause problems for divers on Thursday night and possibly into Friday morning.

Environment Canada expects the snow to taper off by tomorrow.