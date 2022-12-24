Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario

Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.

After receiving a heavy dose of snowfall Friday, roads conditions have been “impassable and extremely dangerous,” said Waterloo Regional Police Services in a tweet.

Roads in three townships are closed as the snowstorm continues into Saturday.

Wilmot Township has closed all township roads, Wellesley Township has closed all regional roads and Woolwich Township has closed all township rural roads.

Wellington OPP are asking motorists to avoid travelling on Wellington County roads as conditions remain dangerous. Multiple road closures are in effect including Highway 6 and portions of Road 109 and Wellington Road 12.

All roads in the City of Stratford are now open. All roads will remain closed in Grey Bruce and Perth Counties.

Since midnight, the OPP has responded to over 160 collisions across West Region. All roads remain closed in Grey Bruce and Perth Counties. #Hwy401 closed between Tilbury and Putnam Road. #Hwy402 closed from Oil Heritage Rd. to 401. (1 of 2) ^dr pic.twitter.com/nf1Ja9UQxM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 24, 2022

ENVIRONMENT CANADA WARNS OF BLOWING SNOW AND FRIGID TEMPERATURES

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region heading into this evening.

The weather agency said strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h could result in sudden reduction due to flurries and blowing snow. The region could also see extreme cold wind chills around – 30 C and an accumulation of snow due to it blowing onto road surfaces, especially over exposed areas.

Winter storm warnings remain in place for many other parts of Ontario.

Travel conditions could be dangerous because of the conditions, the agency said.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement read. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

DRIVERS URGED TO STAY OFF THE ROADS

Since midnight, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have responded to over 160 collisions across the West Region and urge people not to head out on the roads if they don’t need to.

In a video update on Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to the first traffic-related death and are continuing to investigate. At this time, OPP is encouraging people to avoid travel until conditions improve.

“We are still dealing with extreme winter weather all across the province. Strong winds, whiteout conditions and treacherous driving,” Schmidt said. “We sadly have had the report of the first traffic fatality as well. We are investigating how, if any of the weather conditions played a part in that but that is still an ongoing investigation and sadly one death has been reported.”

Officials are advising those who are travelling to bring an emergency kit in their vehicles.

ROAD CLOSURES CONTINUE ACROSS THE PROVINCE. Including #QEW, #Hwy401, 402, 417 and 11. #OnStorm - Avoid travel until conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/Pr2F3C29TP — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 24, 2022

CAA South Central Ontario said they are ”experiencing an extremely high demand for service due to the weather, and road closures” and also asked motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as the conditions on the road are still slick and slippery.

“Our network is working at full capacity while we prioritize emergency calls and members in unsafe situations,” CAA said in a statement. “Members waiting in safety at home or at work may experience longer than expected wait times.”