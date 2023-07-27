Slain Toronto police dog arrives at U of G for end-of-life veterinary services

A slain Toronto police dog’s remains arrived at the University of Guelph Thursday morning following a procession.

Bingo was transported to the university for end-of-life veterinary services.

The university told CTV News Bingo arrived at the Ontario Veterinary College around 9:30 a.m.

The procession for Bingo left from the EVC on Yonge Street, en route to Guelph University for “end of life veterinary services”, today at 7:30 a.m. Thank you to @torontopolice members at @TPSK9, @TPSMounted, the ETF, & @TPSMotorSquad for escorting our hero home. #heroesinlife pic.twitter.com/uW7N1iZdfy — Toronto Police Association (@TPAca) July 27, 2023

Bingo was killed and a suspect was injured during a shooting in Etobicoke involving Toronto police officers Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area just before 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t locate any shooting victims but did confirm that a firearm had been discharged, according to police.

Police say that while officers with the K9 unit were searching the area for the shooting suspect, an altercation occurred, and a police dog was shot and killed.

With files from CTV Toronto