Skateboarder sent to hospital after crash in Waterloo

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.

Emergency responders were called to the crash on Ezra Avenue and Albert Street around 8:25 p.m.

They were told the driver of a Dodge collided with a skateboarder.

The driver of the Dodge, a 46-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

However, the skateboarder, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a few hours for a police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.