KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Skateboarder sent to hospital after crash in Waterloo

    Skateboard stock
    Share

    A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.

    Emergency responders were called to the crash on Ezra Avenue and Albert Street around 8:25 p.m.

    They were told the driver of a Dodge collided with a skateboarder.

    The driver of the Dodge, a 46-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

    However, the skateboarder, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed for a few hours for a police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8856. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News