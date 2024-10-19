Skateboarder sent to hospital after crash in Waterloo
A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
Emergency responders were called to the crash on Ezra Avenue and Albert Street around 8:25 p.m.
They were told the driver of a Dodge collided with a skateboarder.
The driver of the Dodge, a 46-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.
However, the skateboarder, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for a few hours for a police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.
