

CTV Kitchener





An intersection in Kitchener was shut down for several hours yesterday after a man on a skateboard was hit by a vehicle.

It happened at the corner of Charles Street East and Sterling Avenue South around 7:30 p.m.

An Ornge air ambulance was initially called in, but called off after the injured man’s condition improved.

Police say the skateboarder failed to stop for a red light when he was struck.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is not facing any charges as a result of collision.

The injured man faces a bylaw charge for skateboarding on the street.