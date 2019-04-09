Featured
Skateboarder charged after being hit by vehicle

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, April 9, 2019
An intersection in Kitchener was shut down for several hours yesterday after a man on a skateboard was hit by a vehicle.
It happened at the corner of Charles Street East and Sterling Avenue South around 7:30 p.m.
An Ornge air ambulance was initially called in, but called off after the injured man’s condition improved.
Police say the skateboarder failed to stop for a red light when he was struck.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is not facing any charges as a result of collision.
The injured man faces a bylaw charge for skateboarding on the street.