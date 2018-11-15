

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations police held a media conference to update the triple murder investigation near London.

Police say the bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter, and Michael Jamieson were found Nov. 4 off Bodkin Road, near Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

They say the three victims, who are all from Six Nations, were found with a pickup truck in a field on private property.

They believe the pickup truck was stolen but they could not reveal the location of where it was taken from.

Police have also revealed that 37-year-old Melissa Miller was seven months pregnant with a boy when she died.

Police say Miller and Porter were cousins and Porter and Jamieson were close friends.

“I understand that people are reluctant to come forward but we need you, this community needs you,” says Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour with Six Nations of the Grand River Police Service.

The media conference was held in Ohsweken on Thursday at the Six Nations Social Services building.

Police are asking anyone who saw a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Six Nations of the Grand River or on Bodkin Road before 10 a.m. on November 4 to give them a call at 1-844-677-5050.