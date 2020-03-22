KITCHENER -- The president of St. Mary’s General Hospital Kitchener says a press release, which claims 50 of the hospital’s nurses were exposed to a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19, doesn’t tell the whole story.

Lee Fairclough confirms that the male patient, who had history of travel, arrived at the emergency department with flu-like symptoms on March 9. But based on criteria of the time the man did not qualify for testing. Once the recommendations changed he was then tested for COVID-19.

That test came back positive on March 19.

Vicki McKenna, the president of the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA), said in the release that “nurses were exposed as they performed emergency medical procedures on the patient that made the virus bourne by air; the patient was not isolated. And worst of all, nurses were unable to access N95 respirators when they performed the procedures, as their employer strongly discourages nurses wearing them.”

McKenna also went on to say that other nurses were also exposed to the virus by a co-worker and several have subsequently become sick.

“This is a clear example of what should never happen in health care,” she said in the release.

Fairclough says they’re investigating whether proper protocols were followed.

“We have policies in place for what precautions they should be taking, and in each case, we’re talking to each individual to understand whether they were wearing precautions that were recommended.”

The hospital has also referred six staff members to public health for testing but anyone who is asymptomatic is not being tested because “it is not believed that it is effective.”

In its press release, the ONA asked the hospital to “expedite COVID-19 testing for all nurses and healthcare workers who were exposed, support them as they await their result, ensure that screening protocols are followed and proper protective equipment is worn.”

Fairclough says those measures are already being taken and the health and safety of its patients and staff members are their top priority.

“There was a suggestion that people were asking to be tested and that we were not listening or denying them that,” Fairclough says. “We have tested people who have had symptoms and we’ve also fast-tracked that testing as we should for health care workers. But to those that were asymptomatic, really we wouldn’t test them because the test itself is not effective without symptoms.”

Fairclough also says they’ve done an extensive investigation in the days since the patient tested positive.

“We’ve engaged all the staff members that have been involved and followed that process exactly as we should.”

She disputes the ONA’s claims that nurses don’t have access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

Fairclough says the Ministry of Labour visited on March 12 and assessed the hospital’s preparedness for infection prevention and control, which included the hospital’s procedures and access to PPE. The hospital says the Ministry was “satisfied with our preparedness.”

In addition to the press release, the ONA sent its complaint to the Ministry of Labour. Fairclough says their representatives contacted the hospital on March 20 and they have been working to address the ONA’s concerns.

“We’re working really hard to work with our staff to ensure that they’re feeling safe and address any of their anxieties that they may feel. It’s understandable given what we’ve seen around the world.”

She also reached out to the ONA.

“I really wanted to understand where this incident is coming from and understand the perspective of the nurses.”

Fairclough also says she has a message for the community.

“I want to assure patients and families that the care that they’re getting today and will continue to get at St. Mary’s General Hospital is safe.”

Public Health officials for the Region of Waterloo have not commented on the allegations.