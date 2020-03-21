KITCHENER -- The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) is calling for St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener to work with them on testing and support after they say more than 50 nurses were exposed to the coronavirus.

“This is a clear example of what should never happen in health care,” said ONA president Vicki McKenna. “This province cannot afford to take chances with the health of our front-line nurses and health-care workers – patients will need them more than ever in the coming weeks.”

The association claims the nurses were exposed while caring for a patient.

“Registered nurses were exposed while caring for a patient who presented at the emergency department and was screened for influenza, but not COVID-19,” said McKenna. “Nurses were exposed as they performed emergency medical procedures on the patient that made the virus borne by air; the patient was not isolated. And worst of all, nurses were unable to access N95 respirators when they performed the procedures, as their employer strongly discourages nurses wearing them.”

McKenna adds that more nurses were exposed to COVID-19 by a co-worker and that several have become sick.

““I am calling on St. Mary’s Hospital to work openly, honestly and collaboratively with ONA," she said. "To expedite COVID-19 testing for all nurses and health-care workers who were exposed, support them as they await their results, ensure that screening protocols are followed and proper protective equipment is worn.

“We just cannot afford to lose nurses now.”

CTV Kitchener has reached out to St. Mary's Hospital for comment.

The association did not say when the exposure happened or if any testing has begun.