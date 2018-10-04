Featured
SIU investigating man's death in Guelph/Eramosa Township
Special Investigations Unit logo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 12:09PM EDT
The death of a man in Guelph/Eramosa Township has prompted an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
A news release by the SIU provided information regarding the circumstances of his death.
The release indicates that a 911 call was made at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 3 regarding a man in distress.
Officers were dispatched once the Ontario Provincial Police communications centre determined the origin of the call.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers arrived in the area of Side Road 14, west of 2 Line East, and located the man deceased.
A post-mortem was scheduled for Thursday in Hamilton.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.