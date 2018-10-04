

CTV Kitchener





The death of a man in Guelph/Eramosa Township has prompted an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

A news release by the SIU provided information regarding the circumstances of his death.

The release indicates that a 911 call was made at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 3 regarding a man in distress.

Officers were dispatched once the Ontario Provincial Police communications centre determined the origin of the call.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers arrived in the area of Side Road 14, west of 2 Line East, and located the man deceased.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Thursday in Hamilton.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.