The Special Investigations Unit is investigate the death of a woman at a Cambridge motel over the weekend.

The police association says this is the first time a Waterloo Regional Police officer is being investigated by the SIU for administering naloxone.

Police were called to the motel on Hespeler Road for medical assistance just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers began doing CPR on the woman and administered naloxone.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The head of the Ontario Provincial Police has called on the SIU to exempt officers from being investigated when they administer naloxone but are unable to save a life.