SIU investigates Brantford police interaction after man dies

A 59-year-old man died in hospital earlier this month but now Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into an interaction he had with Brantford police in May, to see if the two incidents are connected.

The Brantford man died in hospital during surgery on July 2.

According to the SIU, on May 30, Brantford Police were called to assist paramedics with a medical call at a home in the area of Buffalo Street and West Street.

They did not share any details about what happened during that interaction.

The SIU has invoked its mandate to see if that incident contributed to his death, and has assigned one forensic investigator and three investigators to the case.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.

The SIU is urging anyone with information, including video or photos, to contact them.