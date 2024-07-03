SIU says teen who fell from Cambridge bridge has died

A teen has died in hospital one day after falling from a bridge in Cambridge.

The update was shared by the province’s police watchdog, who are now investigating the circumstances leading up to the teen’s fall.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Waterloo Regional Police received a report around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday of a male standing on the railing at the Concession Street and Water Street South bridge.

Officers quickly determined that the 17-year-old was in crisis and attempted to negotiate with him.

The teen then fell from the bridge and into the Grand River.

Officials told CTV News that three fire stations, a marine unit and 14 firefighters were involved in the water rescue.

The SIU said the boy was pulled from the water without vital signs.

Rescuers initiated CPR and the teen was taken for further medical treatment at the hospital.

He died in hospital on Wednesday.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police and civilians that results in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.