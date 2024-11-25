Durham man charged after witnesses say someone ran from Kitchener collision holding a child

A Durham man is facing charges after he was seen leaving the scene of a collision in Kitchener while carrying a child.

Emergency responders were called to the Highway 8 and Fairway Road ramp on Friday around 8:50 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police said when they arrived they were told witnesses had seen a man leave one of the vehicles involved in the collision and run into nearby field while carrying a young child.

Officers searched the area for the pair.

Police said officers discovered the man and child were picked up by the driver of a vehicle and returned to their home outside of the region.

Officers contacted the man and met with him in Waterloo Region on Sunday.

They determined neither the man nor the three-year-old child was hurt.

No one else was hurt during the collision.

A 25-year-old man was charged with numerous offences, including failure to remain.