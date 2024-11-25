THEMUSEUM in Kitchener steps up to collect letters addressed to the North Pole
THEMUSEUM is stepping up, amid the ongoing Canada Post strike, to make sure Santa Claus gets all the letters bound for the North Pole in time for Christmas.
Canada Post workers have collected letters addressed to Santa for more than 40 years and ensured his responses made it back to children across the country. The campaign launches every November with more than a million people taking part.
When postal workers walked off the job earlier this month, it wasn’t clear what would happen to the holiday program.
In an email to CTV News, Lisa Liu, a Canada Post media relations representative, said: “We are unable to get mail to and from Santa in the North Pole. It is our hope that postal operations can resume as quickly as possible at this critical time for customers. When operations do resume, we will help Santa by delivering a response to every letter sent to him this year.”
Liu added that the annual program is a big effort and a great source of pride for everyone at Canada Post.
To help assuage some of those concerns, THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener is calling in their own elves to help makes kids’ dreams come true.
Children bringing letters to THEMUSEUM in person will receive free admission or a coupon for a future visit. At the end of the strike, all the letters collected at the museum will be delivered to Canada Post so Santa has a chance to respond before his busy Christmas schedule.
Letters can be dropped of at THEMUSEUM on King Street West. They should be addressed to:
Santa Claus
North Pole
H0H0H0
Canada
Children must include their return address on the envelope.
In a media release, THEMUSEUM said the response from Santa will depend on how long the strike continues. Families are encouraged to bring the letters in by Dec. 8, however letters will be accepted as late as Dec 22.
To help make the holidays even brighter, THEMUSEUM is a drop-off location for CTV Kitchener’s Toy Mountain campaign. Visitors are encouraged to bring in an unwrapped toy as a donation to ensure all children have a present to open on Christmas morning.
THEMUSEUM is also hosting a special Sensory Sensitive meet and greet with Santa on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. until noon. The event includes sensory-friendly crafts and exhibits.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Justin Trudeau defends spending record on military amid fresh criticism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.
CEOs demand changes to Liberals' military spending plan
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.