THEMUSEUM in Kitchener steps up to collect letters addressed to the North Pole

THEMUSEUM is stepping up, amid the ongoing Canada Post strike, to make sure Santa Claus gets all the letters bound for the North Pole in time for Christmas.

Canada Post workers have collected letters addressed to Santa for more than 40 years and ensured his responses made it back to children across the country. The campaign launches every November with more than a million people taking part.

When postal workers walked off the job earlier this month, it wasn’t clear what would happen to the holiday program.

In an email to CTV News, Lisa Liu, a Canada Post media relations representative, said: “We are unable to get mail to and from Santa in the North Pole. It is our hope that postal operations can resume as quickly as possible at this critical time for customers. When operations do resume, we will help Santa by delivering a response to every letter sent to him this year.”

Liu added that the annual program is a big effort and a great source of pride for everyone at Canada Post.

To help assuage some of those concerns, THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener is calling in their own elves to help makes kids’ dreams come true.

Children bringing letters to THEMUSEUM in person will receive free admission or a coupon for a future visit. At the end of the strike, all the letters collected at the museum will be delivered to Canada Post so Santa has a chance to respond before his busy Christmas schedule.

Letters can be dropped of at THEMUSEUM on King Street West. They should be addressed to:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H0H0

Canada

Children must include their return address on the envelope.

In a media release, THEMUSEUM said the response from Santa will depend on how long the strike continues. Families are encouraged to bring the letters in by Dec. 8, however letters will be accepted as late as Dec 22.

To help make the holidays even brighter, THEMUSEUM is a drop-off location for CTV Kitchener’s Toy Mountain campaign. Visitors are encouraged to bring in an unwrapped toy as a donation to ensure all children have a present to open on Christmas morning.

THEMUSEUM is also hosting a special Sensory Sensitive meet and greet with Santa on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. until noon. The event includes sensory-friendly crafts and exhibits.