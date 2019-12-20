KITCHENER -- The province's police watchdog has cleared Waterloo Regional Police in the case of a man who fell to death.

The man reportedly fell from the Northfield overpass in Waterloo in the spring.

Police were called to the bridge over Highway 85 just before noon on June 4. The Special Investigations Unit began investigating shortly after.

A man was in distress sitting on the overpass. Officers tried to speak with the man and he fell.

One of the officers reportedly tried to grab him but couldn't get a grip, the SIU report says.

The man, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU has deemed there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the three regional police officers who were there at the time.