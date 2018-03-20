Featured
Single-vehicle collision leaves one man dead
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 11:00AM EDT
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision south of Arthur early Tuesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the fatal collision involving a single-vehicle on 16th Line between Sideroad 19 and Sideroad 32 around 6:00 a.m.
Police say someone passing by called 9-1-1.
“We found an unresponsive male; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial indications look as though he may have not been wearing a seatbelt," said Constable Joshua Cunningham with the Wellington County OPP.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Police say the road has since re-opened.