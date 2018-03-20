

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision south of Arthur early Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the fatal collision involving a single-vehicle on 16th Line between Sideroad 19 and Sideroad 32 around 6:00 a.m.

Police say someone passing by called 9-1-1.

“We found an unresponsive male; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial indications look as though he may have not been wearing a seatbelt," said Constable Joshua Cunningham with the Wellington County OPP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say the road has since re-opened.