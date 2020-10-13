KITCHENER -- There was no shortage of sunshine to start the short work-week in southern Ontario, following a pleasant Thanksgiving long weekend that offered great weather for viewing the fall colours.



Photo: Jim Corbett, New Dundee

Saturday’s daytime high recorded at the Region of Waterloo Int’l Airport was 20.4 degrees Celsius, with a drastic drop Sunday reaching only 11.6 C. On Thanksgiving Monday, the temperature climbed back up to 16.8 C, while 4 mm of rain was recorded in the early overnight hours.

Temperatures on Tuesday rose to nearly 20 C with ample sunshine. There is a slight chance of a few showers overnight into early Wednesday, especially for areas closer to Georgian Bay.

A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast Wednesday and temperatures in the mid-teens can be expected.

Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of the next front, bringing the chance of showers and periods of rain Thursday with a gusty westerly wind.

Showers linger Friday and temperatures will be on the cooler side, struggling to reach double digits in Waterloo Region. Lows overnight into Saturday morning dip to near the freezing mark.

With a chilly but mainly sunny start to the weekend, the chance of showers returns early next week.