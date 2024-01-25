KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Shooting reported in Kitchener

    Police tape surrounds a block of Gray Street in Kitchener as officers respond to reports of a shooting. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) Police tape surrounds a block of Gray Street in Kitchener as officers respond to reports of a shooting. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police say officers are in the area of Gray Street and Casey Drive investigating reports of a shooting.

    Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or if they’re looking for any suspects.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's official, Bad Boy Furniture is bankrupt

    Renowned furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture is officially bankrupt. Back in November, the Toronto-area company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, citing the goal to restructure its business.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News