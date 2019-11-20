KITCHENER – Help that gave sexual assault survivors a sense of hope in Ontario has been scrapped.

Now, sexual assault support centres across the province are calling for the decision to be reversed.

At the beginning of October, the province got rid of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, replacing it with a new Victim Quick Response Program Plus.

Those close to the sexual violence sector say this is a huge loss for survivors.

Before the changes, victims were able to get up to $25,000 to use for counselling and to get their lives back on track.

Now, the new rules only cover immediate needs of a victim, and only of victims who have been sexually assaulted in the last six months.

"I think it's just so critical given how pervasive this problem is, especially at a time when it's come to the forefront," one sexual assault survivor tells CTV.

"It's not a time to cut funding; it's a time to build it up."

The changes impact a majority of historical survivors who have come forward as a result of the Me Too movement, because they will no longer qualify for any funding.

The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region says there has been an average of 140 people on their waitlist at any given time this year.

That's compared to a waitlist of 40 just five years ago.