Several arrests made in connection to reported shooting in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Police have made several arrests in connection to an investigation into a reported shooting in the area of Linden Avenue in Kitchener on Saturday.

In a tweet posted at 12:48 p.m., Waterloo regional police said one man has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Officials later confirmed that officers cleared the Linden Avenue residence and several people were taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing but there is no further concern for public safety at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be given when available.

Members of our Emergency Response Team have cleared the residence.



Several people have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.



There is no further concern for public safety at this time. https://t.co/liGhzc6yXg — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 27, 2021