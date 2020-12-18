KITCHENER -- Five businesses and two individuals were fined over the past week for not following COVID-19 restrictions in Waterloo Region.

Regional Chair Karen Redman detailed the charges during a media briefing on Friday morning.

Four of the tickets were issued by Region of Waterloo Public Health.

According to Redman, Piper Arms Pub in Kitchener was fined $880 because people weren't wearing face coverings in required areas, a lack of physical distancing and for exceeding customer limits.

She also said that Chicago Pub and Billiards in Kitchener was also ticketed because of a lack of masks where necessary.

Another business that was fined, Redman said, was Pizza 'n' Pub in Cambridge. That business was penalized because customers weren't seated, face coverings were missing where required and alcohol was being served past the prescribed time.

Under the province's red "control" level of restrictions, alcohol must not be served past 9 p.m., and has to be consumed by 10 p.m.

Townline Barbershop was also ticketed, Redman said, for not having proper customer logs or disinfection. There was also a lack of physical distancing, she said.

Kitchener City Bylaw also gave one ticket to a restaurant in Kitchener. East African Café was ticketed for not having proper customer logs and exceeding the customer dine-in limit.

Restaurants are allowed a maximum of 10 patrons to be seated indoors under the red restrictions.

Redman also mentioned two individuals who were given tickets: one was given by Grand River Transit security after someone was seen not wearing a mask at the Ainslie Street Terminal, while the other was given to a private resident who was exceeding gathering limits.

The current COVID-19 restrictions dictate that a maximum of five people can gather indoors for a private gathering at a time.