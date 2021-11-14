Service dog incident, unvaccinated hospital staff, pool scam: Top stories of the week

Incident at Kitchener restaurant involving service dog sparks outrage, investigation

A video that appears to show a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from a Kitchener restaurant has sparked outrage and a police investigation.

On Wednesday, the video was posted to social media. Prostestors have since been gathering outside Milton's on King Street, as police confirmed they were looking into the incident on the video.

Justin Leckie, the man in the video, lives with Asperger’s and claims he was seated when two men asked to see his service dog’s certification. He says he was asked to leave the restaurant, refused, and was dragged out.

On Friday, the owner of the restaurant told CTV News the video doesn’t tell the full story, claims the incident had nothing to do with the dog, and that Leckie was asked to leave when he didn’t show documentation.

158 staff from Waterloo Region hospitals face termination for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The mandatory vaccination policy for staff at Waterloo Region hospitals reached a final milestone Tuesday with 158 staff on the verge of being terminated at the time.

St. Mary's Hospital says 22 staff will be let go, 92 staff at Grand River's employment statuses will be reviewed, and 44 staff at Cambridge Memorial will be disciplined (which could include termination).

A mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy was put in place for area hospitals in September, with unvaccinated staff being put on unpaid leave at the time. Vaccine policies for hospital visitors have also been implemented or will be implemented.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Nov. 14, 2021

Waterloo Region: 20,400 confirmed cases, 305 deaths, 19,874 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 9,471 cases, 127 deaths, 9,260 resolved

Brant County: 4,079 cases, 29 deaths, 4,000 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 3,179 cases, 58 deaths, 3,028 recovered

Huron County: 2,426 cases, 67 deaths, 2,299 recovered

Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool scheme

Fall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install a pool in their Kitchener, Ont., backyard.

“We have four kids, so we always had a dream of having a pool and a big backyard,” said Marostega. “We got this house about five years ago. And it had a backyard for it so we saved up our money.”

Marostega said last summer they hired a company and dealt with the owner.

“Not only did we speak to him over the phone, but they came in person and they measured our backyard, pulled permits with the City of Kitchener. The work was to be done at the end of summer 2020,” said Marostega.

But Marostega said she and her husband became concerned after multiple delays.

“They said it was because of COVID.”

Ground search begins at former residential school in Brantford

The search for unmarked graves is underway on land associated with the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, Ont.

Two ground-penetrating radar machines will be used for grid searches, according to a Tuesday morning press release from officials leading the search.

"We have finally made it to this day, where we are ready to begin the search," Six Nations Chief Mark Hill said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Survivors have been telling us for years with stories of what happened to them in the so-called schools."

Community members, survivors, and members of Six Nations Police Service have been trained on these machines and will work in pairs to search the more than 200 hectares of land, according to the search task force.

'It's kind of bittersweet': Cambridge hockey stick factory moving to Brantford after more than a century

A Cambridge manufacturer of hockey sticks that has been in Hespeler for more than 100 years is moving to Brantford.

Roustan Hockey - formally Heritage Wood Specialities, Nike Bauer and Cooper - has been located at Sheffield Street in Cambridge since 1905. After 116 years at the same location, the company is moving to an industrial site in Brantford.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Bo Crawford, General Manager of Roustan Hockey. “We like the history of the building, we like how old the building is and the tradition of making wooden hockey sticks here. But on the other hand it is old, it’s a little inefficient.”

The new site on Spalding Drive in Brantford will be triple the size of the Cambridge location, sitting at 75,000 square feet. The president and CEO of the company, W. Graeme Roustan said the facility will be able to produce more than two million hockey sticks a year.

