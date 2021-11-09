158 staff from Waterloo Region hospitals face termination for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Waterloo Region -

The mandatory vaccination policy for staff at Waterloo Region hospitals has reached a final milestone Tuesday with 158 staff on the verge of being terminated.

ST. MARY’S GENERAL HOSPITAL

As of Thursday, 99 per cent of staff at St. Mary’s General Hospital are either fully vaccinated or have one dose with a signed attestation they will get their second as soon as eligible.

According to a press release, about 1,600 staff and 400 physicians have been immunized against COVID-19. But, 22 employees will be let go.

“Unfortunately, it means for those 22 staff at St. Mary’s, employment will be terminated after several months of working with them on this issue,” said Lee Fairclough, President of St. Mary’s, in the press relase. “These are valued team members and although this is not the outcome that we had hoped for, we must continue to do everything that we can to protect those we care for.”

GRAND RIVER HOSPITAL

Over at Grand River Hospital, a spokesperson said 98 per cent of their staff are fully vaccinated.

There are currently a total of 4,362 staff and physicians employed at Waterloo Region’s largest hospital located in Kitchener.

A spokesperson said 92 staff are unvaccinated, and their employment status will be reviewed.

CAMBRIDGE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Meanwhile at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, 97.3 per cent of 1,605 staff have been fully vaccinated or with one dose and a signed attestation to get a second dose.

A spokesperson said 100 per cent of all medical professional staff practicing at CMH are fully immunized.

However 44 staff have chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or not get fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson says meetings have been scheduled with the 44 staff where staff will be disciplined, which may include termination.

MANDATORY VACCINE POLICY FOR STAFF IN LOCAL HOSPITALS

A mandatory vaccine policy for staff went into effect in September for Waterloo Region hospitals.

Unvaccinated staff were placed on unpaid leave last month.

MANDATORY VACCINE POLICY FOR HOSPITAL VISITORS

Both St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital have implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for all visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter their facilities that started today.

This includes volunteers, contractors and Care Partners.

A Cambridge Memorial Hospital spokesperson says a similar policy will come into effect at the end of the month.