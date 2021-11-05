Kitchener, Ont., family out $24,000 in alleged pool scheme

KITCHENER -

Fall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install a pool in their Kitchener, Ont., backyard.

“We have four kids, so we always had a dream of having a pool and a big backyard,” said Marostega. “We got this house about five years ago. And it had a backyard for it so we saved up our money.”

Marostega said last summer they hired a company and dealt with the owner.

“Not only did we speak to him over the phone, but they came in person and they measured our backyard, pulled permits with the City of Kitchener. The work was to be done at the end of summer 2020,” said Marostega.

But Marostega said she and her husband became concerned after multiple delays.

“They said it was because of COVID.”

“It was always reason after reason that they weren’t going to deliver the pool equipment or that the dates kept getting pushed back.”

Marostega said the total cost for the pool was estimated at $59,000 and they had paid an initial deposit of $33,000. But Marostoga noted the owner paid some of the deposit back, but not all.

“We’re out about $24,000,” said Marostega.

“Waterloo regional police let me know that’s part of the scam. It was to regain trust and then to get more money out of you.”

Marostega said she notified police earlier this summer when emails went unanswered and the pool company’s phone number went disconnected.

Waterloo regional police issued a release earlier this week that said a pair from Peterborough were arrested in connection to the case.

A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman are facing charges of defraud the public and possession of property obtained by crime.

“Investigators with our service have two victims who are within our region,” said Const. Andre Johnson of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Marostega said the other victim was her friend.

“We actually referred our friends at the very beginning,” noted Marestoga. “They went with him as well and put a deposit down. Ripped out a whole deck built a fence just like we did and are out that money now.”

Waterloo regional police said the accused went by multiple names, and also used different company names. Investigators believe there are more victims throughout southwestern Ontario.

The pair from Peterborough are scheduled to appear in court in Kitchener on Dec. 13, 2021.