Serious injuries suffered in snowmobile crash: police
The operator of a snowmobile was hurt in a collision at Christner Road and Waterloo Street outside New Hamburg on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 10:53AM EST
A woman taken to hospital following a snowmobile crash near New Hamburg suffered serious injuries, police say.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 27-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital following the crash.
She had crashed her vehicle while riding on trails in the area of Waterloo Street and Christner Road in Wilmot Township Wednesday evening.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.