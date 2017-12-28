Featured
1 hurt in New Hamburg-area snowmobile crash
The operator of a snowmobile was hurt in a collision at Christner Road and Waterloo Street outside New Hamburg on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 10:34AM EST
A snowmobile crash in Wilmot Township left one person in hospital.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Christner Road near Waterloo Street, just north of New Hamburg.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene in response to the collision.
The snowmobile was the only vehicle involved. Its operator was taken to hospital.
Further details, including the operator’s condition and the cause of the collision, were not immediately available.