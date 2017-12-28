

CTV Kitchener





A snowmobile crash in Wilmot Township left one person in hospital.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Christner Road near Waterloo Street, just north of New Hamburg.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene in response to the collision.

The snowmobile was the only vehicle involved. Its operator was taken to hospital.

Further details, including the operator’s condition and the cause of the collision, were not immediately available.