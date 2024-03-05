KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Serious injuries reported in crash north of Woodstock

    A road closed sign in Waterloo Region is seen in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign in Waterloo Region is seen in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.

    It happened just before the noon hour at Oxford Road 8 and 14th Line.

    Police say serious injuries have been reported but did not specify how many people were hurt.

    They're asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News