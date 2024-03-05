Serious injuries reported in crash north of Woodstock
Ontario Provincial Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
It happened just before the noon hour at Oxford Road 8 and 14th Line.
Police say serious injuries have been reported but did not specify how many people were hurt.
They're asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.
