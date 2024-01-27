Serious injuries for pedestrian in Waterloo crash

The latest serious, pedestrian-involved crash in the region has prompted police to issue a reminder to residents.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Albert Street and Seagram Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and needed to be taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Police are also reminding residents that, with the recent increase in pedestrian-involved crashes, to use the designated crossing areas and be aware of all traffic.