Serious injuries for pedestrian in Waterloo crash
The latest serious, pedestrian-involved crash in the region has prompted police to issue a reminder to residents.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Albert Street and Seagram Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and needed to be taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Police are also reminding residents that, with the recent increase in pedestrian-involved crashes, to use the designated crossing areas and be aware of all traffic.
Trudeau and Singh's teams quietly planning electoral reform legislation
As progress on some measures in the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement continue to play out publicly, the two parties have quietly been in talks to table electoral reform legislation before the next federal vote.
Donald Trump is on the hook for US$88.3 million in defamation damages. What happens next?
For years, Donald Trump hurled insults at E. Jean Carroll, saying the advice columnist fabricated a sexual assault allegation against him to sell a book.
In an RV outside Walmart, a senior dreams of housing as 'dramatic reversal' plays out
Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Light is back at home in a recreational vehicle outside a Walmart in East Vancouver, having recently been discharged from hospital after an accident.
13 people injured when more than 40 vehicles crash on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland
Crashes involving more than 40 vehicles closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday, injuring 13 people and snarling traffic for about six hours, authorities said.
Mystery deaths of 3 Chiefs fans fuels speculation but police say there's still no sign of foul play
It has been three weeks since three Kansas City fans joined friends to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season. Their bodies were found in a friend's backyard two days later. Police still haven't said how the men died, but affirmed Saturday amid intense public speculation that they still have no evidence of foul play.
Canada is less likely to need to invoke Emergencies Act again: former security official
The prime minister's outgoing national security advisor says the likelihood of having to invoke the Emergencies Act again in the future to dismantle a trucker convoy-type event has decreased since the federal government's first and last use of the legislation.
W5 How Celine Dion sharing her story is inspiring other sufferers of stiff person syndrome
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
More countries pause funds for UN Palestinian agency; Israel wants it replaced
Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland became the latest countries on Saturday to pause funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), following allegations that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.
London
-
'Improper use of compressed Gas'; Dozens of residents displaced after 'explosion' in St. Thomas affordable housing complex
With damage to only three units, there is hope that residents of 16 Queen St. in St. Thomas, Ont. will be able to return to their homes in the next couple of days
-
Steve Pinsonneault is ready to 'Get It Done'
Thamesville resident, Steve Pinsonneault has been elected by local members of the Ontario PC Party as their party's candidate for the upcoming election
-
Bruce power amongst top employers in Canada
One of Midwestern Ontario’s largest employers is being recognized as one of the best bosses in Canada
Windsor
-
Four suspects sought after driver assaulted in alleged armed robbery: Windsor police
Windsor police say a man agreed to drive four individuals from the Burlington area to Windsor before they pointed a firearm at him, struck him in the head and robbed him of cash and his vehicle.
-
New student housing on hold at St. Clair College amid expected $40M student cap hit
As the federal and provincial governments institute new measures meant to crackdown on ballooning international student enrolments, St. Clair College says its goal of building a second residence to accommodate 1,000 international students in total has been put on hold.
-
Brick by brick, animal super powers on display in LaSalle
It’s opening weekend for a new unique and educational exhibit at the Event Centre at Lasalle Landing
Barrie
-
Police investigating sexual assault in Alliston
Investigators with the Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public's help in relation to a sexual assault in Alliston.
-
Ontario takes action to 'improve integrity' for International students
The Ford government is rolling out new rules that will help improve colleges' and universities' integrity in response to a federal cap on international study permits.
-
Police launch sudden death investigation in Bradford
South Simcoe Police have launched an investigation into a sudden death early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
Ottawa
-
Man and dog treated for hypothermia after falling through ice on Ottawa River
Ottawa Fire Services have rescued a man and a dog who fell through ice on the Ottawa River.
-
Ottawa police release new photos of missing 42-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area.
-
Glebe residents gather for 'bring a cup' events focusing on sustainability
Over 200 residents gathered at the Glebe Community Centre on Saturday for a coffee and a chat about sustainability.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayor says she's not giving up fight to keep Ontario Science Centre where it is
Mayor Olivia Chow insists she's not giving up a fight against shifting the Ontario Science Centre to a revamped Ontario Place but is urging Torontonians to imagine a new era of science programming at the site.
-
Man walking his dog in Brampton struck by gunfire, chased and almost shot again: police
A suspect has been charged in connection with an attack along a Brampton trail last year that saw a man walking his dog struck by gunfire, chased and almost shot again.
-
Toronto mother of 18 to turn 100 years old in February
In a few days, Vincella Richards will celebrate a significant milestone – turning 100.
Montreal
-
27-year-old man fatally shot inside Montreal taxi
A 27-year-old man riding in a taxi was fatally shot Friday night in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood.
-
Montreal researchers developing AI that could help us settle the moon
The Astrolith research unit at Polytechnique Montréal is developing a type of artificial intelligence that could one day contribute to lunar exploration.
-
Man charged in Montreal with 2nd-degree murder of wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Narjess Ben Yedder, a 32-year-old woman found lifeless in Montreal Friday.
Atlantic
-
Winter Storm Watch issued in Nova Scotia as heavy snow likely for Monday
A low pressure system in the southern U.S. will move to the eastern seaboard on Sunday. The system will then strengthen as it moves northward to pass just by the southwest of Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Pallet shelter protests in Whitney Pier, N.S., continue
People were out picketing again on Saturday along the main road in Whitney Pier, N.S., after being told that Pallet shelters for the homeless at this location in their community are still pretty much going ahead as planned.
-
Winnipeg
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
-
'Everyone has a right to live': Protesters demand answers in police shooting of Nigerian student
Dozens of protesters took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg demanding answers in the police shooting of a 19-year-old Nigerian student.
-
Police investigation in Exchange District
Several Winnipeg police units were in the Exchange District due to an ongoing investigation Saturday.
Calgary
-
Winter in the Woods Festival brings out the best of Bragg Creek
Hundreds of Bragg Creek residents soaked in the sunshine and raised money for their "holy grail" during a small-town celebration.
-
Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup bronze in Slovenia
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt captured World Cup bronze in women's ski jumping on Saturday for her sixth podium finish of the season.
-
1 climber dead after fall on Mt. Temple in Banff National Park
A person died climbing Temple Mountain in Banff National Park Friday.
Edmonton
-
Friday shooting at west Edmonton motel likely 'targeted':EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Sunday final day for long-running Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market
After running for more than a century, the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market Association is dissolving.
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
Vancouver
-
'Absolutely devastating': Fire destroys iconic Steveston grocery store
A Steveston institution went up in flames Friday night, and fire crews say the building is a total loss.
-
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
-
Vehicle 'intentionally set' on fire in Surrey, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say they are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire outside a home in Newton on Friday morning.