Serious collision involving pedestrian in Brantford

A collision in Brantford on Thursday evening left a pedestrian with serious injuries, and brought a heavy police presence to a busy road in the city.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, police shared on social media that there was an “active investigation” in the area of Icomm Drive.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the collision took place, but officers could be seen going into and out of a multi-level parking garage, with two cruisers sitting near the entrance to the parkade in the middle of the street.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CTV News late Thursday evening that the injuries to the pedestrian were serious in nature, and said police expected to have more information to share on Friday.

Local traffic was being rerouted late Thursday evening, and police were asking both pedestrians and drivers to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.