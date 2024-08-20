Serious collision closes road in Puslinch

One person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Puslinch.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a serious collision involving a motor vehicle and transport truck around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Brock Road at County Road 34 and McLean Road is closed for the investigation.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team is assisting with the investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.