KITCHENER -- A sentencing hearing is underway in Kitchener for a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

Adam De-Gannes pleaded guilty in June.

Pogue was shot to death in a Cambridge parking lot in November of 2018.

De-Gannes was originally charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was downgraded to manslaughter last December.

Emotions were running high at the courthouse, as Pogue's mother delivered a tearful victim impact statement.

At the end of it, she told De-Gannes that she hoped he would become a good man and a good son for his family. She then approached De-Gannes' parents and hugged his mother.

De-Gannes is one of three people who were arrested and charged in connection to Pogue's death.

A 17-year-old is currently awaiting trial for second-degree murder. No date has been set for it.

A Cambridge woman, Amber Craig, was also charged with a number of offences, including being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.