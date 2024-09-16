Crash leaves car on its roof in Uptown Waterloo

KITCHENER
    A car flipped onto its hood at Erb Street East and Regina Street in Waterloo. (Source: Facebook) A car flipped onto its hood at Erb Street East and Regina Street in Waterloo. (Source: Facebook)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that left one vehicle on its roof in Uptown Waterloo.

    On Monday, at around 6:10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Regina Street North and Erb Street East for a two-vehicle crash.

    A photo shared on Facebook shows one of the vehicles flipped over in the middle of the street.

    Police said no one was seriously hurt.

    The intersection was closed for a short time while first responders were on scene.

    Police said they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

