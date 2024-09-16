Waterloo Region reports its first West Nile cases for 2024
The Region of Waterloo is reporting the year’s first confirmed cases of the West Nile virus.
According to public health, the two cases were both acquired locally from infected mosquitos.
“The hot summer temperatures and increased levels of rain over the last few months have created the favourable conditions for West Nile virus in our region and other areas across the province,” said Dr. Rabia Bana, the region’s associate medical officer of health, in a media release.
While most people don’t experience symptoms with West Nile, those that do could see the effects two to 15 days following a bite. Public health said the symptoms may include: mild fever, headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, swollen glands and skin rash.
“It rarely can cause a more severe clinical syndrome that has pretty profound neurologic manifestations. Fortunately, that's rare, but it does happen,” explained Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist from Toronto.
He said it’s typical for the virus to be circulating locally, especially during August and September.
“The best way of preventing any of these infections… is just avoid getting mosquito bites,” said Bogoch.
Public health recommends:
- Wearing light-coloured clothing, long sleeves, pants, socks and a hat outdoors
- Using insect repellent with DEET or Icaridin
- Avoid the outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active
“In addition, be sure to look around your property and remove standing water sources where mosquitos can breed,” Bana suggested.
Public health shared these tips for keeping the bugs away:
- Get rid of any outdoor objects that collect water
- Cover rain barrels with a fine mesh screen
- Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week
- Remove standing water from pool covers
- Don’t allow water to collect in roadside ditches or low-lying areas on your property
- Aerate ornamental ponds and fountains
You can learn more about West Nile on the Region of Waterloo’s website.
