KITCHENER
    • Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.

    The crash was at least the third involving a pedestrian in two days.

    Police say three people, including a five-year-old, were hit by vehicles in two separate collisions on Saturday.

    In the latest incident on Highland Road, the man was trying to cross the road when he was struck by a driver travelling east.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

    At least 11 pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Waterloo Region in the last month.

    It’s prompted a push for municipalities to examine how to reduce danger on the roads.

    "What we see on our end is the huge cost that someone being injured entails on their family, on their home lives, on their business, on their employers, on their communities and healthcare systems," said cycling advocate and managing partner at The Biking Lawyer, David Shellnutt.

    "We need to consider everyone who uses the roads has an equal place on it and be safe around people who are more vulnerable."

