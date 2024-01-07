Three pedestrians hit in two separate collisions

Police responded to two separate collisions Saturday involving three pedestrians, including a 5-year-old.

Around 5:53 p.m., Waterloo regional police responded to a collision in the Laurelwood Drive and Erbsville Road area of Waterloo.

Police say a 30-year old Waterloo man was trying to turn left onto Laurelwood, striking two pedestrians crossing the street.

Both pedestrians, a 35-year-old Waterloo woman and a 5-year-old child were taken to a local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly two hours later, around 7:40 p.m., emergency services responded to a Cambridge crash in the area of Alexander Avenue and Main Street.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was making a left hand turn when he hit a pedestrian crossing Alexander Avenue.

A 24-year-old male pedestrian was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was not a factor and the driver was charged accordingly.

INCREASE IN PEDESTRIANS HIT

The number of collisions involving pedestrians is raising concerns about safety on the streets.

There have been at least ten pedestrians hit in Waterloo Region in the last month.

A lawyer is pushing for municipalities to address and examine how to better reduce danger on the roads.

"What we see on our end is the huge cost that someone being injured entails on their family, on their home lives, on their business, on their employers, on their communities and healthcare systems," said cycling advocate and managing partner at The Biking Lawyer, David Shellnutt.

"We need to consider everyone who uses the roads has an equal place on it and be safe around people who are more vulnerable."