KITCHENER -- The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is asking for the public's help saving an elderly dog who was found in a plastic bag on the side of the road.

The humane society said the dog was found in "very poor condition" near Listowel on July 30. The vets at the humane society performed several tests and found many health concerns, including chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumours, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown toenails.

The dog, who is about 12 years old, was named Mildred by staff at the humane society. She's been spayed and had a number of tumours removed.

“Mildred still has a long road to recovery and will continue to need multiple surgeries to improve her condition. She was evaluated by a board-certified veterinary surgeon today and diagnosed with chronic vaginal hyperplasia, which the specialized surgeon is scheduled to remove and repair next week.” Veterinary Director Dr. Laurel Gale said in a news release.

The humane society has launched a campaign called "Mildred Needs Your Help" to raise funds for Mildred's recovery. Any remaining funds will help other animals in need of treatment.

Mildred's case has been reported to Provincial Animal Welfare Services.