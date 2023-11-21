KITCHENER
Kitchener

Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway

OPP say a man's car was impounded after he was caught driving double the 80 km/h speed limit on Highway 24. (X/OPP West Region) OPP say a man's car was impounded after he was caught driving double the 80 km/h speed limit on Highway 24. (X/OPP West Region)

A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the man was stopped around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 24 South.

“WE’RE GLAD WE MET YOU… before something terrible happened,” OPP said in a social media post.

In addition to the licence suspension, the driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding. His car was impounded for two weeks.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News