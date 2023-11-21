Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway

A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the man was stopped around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 24 South.

“WE’RE GLAD WE MET YOU… before something terrible happened,” OPP said in a social media post.

In addition to the licence suspension, the driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding. His car was impounded for two weeks.