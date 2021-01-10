KITCHENER -- Cambridge OPP have charged a security guard, who was reportedly on their way to a call, for speeding on Hwy. 401.

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted on Sunday that the Cambridge unit conducted a speed enforcement initiative the previous night.

This resulted in five stunt driving charges and two speeding charges.

Police also shared an image that they say is of a security guard who was going 172 km/h, while the speed limit on Hwy. 401 through Cambridge is 100 km/h.

The OPP clarified that private security companies have no lawful authority to speed.