Section of Conestogo River may have yellow hue during GRCA maintenance

The Conestogo River upstream of St. Jacobs may have a yellow-green tinge to it this week, but according to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), there is no reason to be concerned.

Sometime during the week of Dec. 18, the agency will be conducting a dye tracer testing in the river near Three Bridges Road.

Officials say the dye is environmentally friendly but may give the water a temporary yellow-green colour. The dye is harmless to aquatic life and those who rely on the river for their water supply or recreational uses.

According to GRCA, the dye tracker is being used as part of the routine maintenance of its water control infrastructure and will dilute quickly as it moves downstream.

The dye shows water flow over water control structures to help GRCA assess the condition of the structures.