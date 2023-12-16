KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Section of Conestogo River may have yellow hue during GRCA maintenance

    A sign is seen outside the Grand River Conservation Authority's administration centre on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener) A sign is seen outside the Grand River Conservation Authority's administration centre on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)

    The Conestogo River upstream of St. Jacobs may have a yellow-green tinge to it this week, but according to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), there is no reason to be concerned.

    Sometime during the week of Dec. 18, the agency will be conducting a dye tracer testing in the river near Three Bridges Road.

    Officials say the dye is environmentally friendly but may give the water a temporary yellow-green colour. The dye is harmless to aquatic life and those who rely on the river for their water supply or recreational uses.

    According to GRCA, the dye tracker is being used as part of the routine maintenance of its water control infrastructure and will dilute quickly as it moves downstream.

    The dye shows water flow over water control structures to help GRCA assess the condition of the structures.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News