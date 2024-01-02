Second warmest December on record documented by UW weather station

It’s likely no surprise to most Waterloo Region residents. The Eric Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo has confirmed last month was the second warmest December since it started keeping records in 1998.

Overall, it was just over 4 degrees Celsius warmer than average last month. The only milder December on record is 2015 when it was 5.5 degrees above average.

The coldest day was Dec. 13 when the temperature dipped to -6.9 C, which is the mildest monthly December low on record. The hottest day last month was Dec. 9, clocking in with a high of 11.6 C.

“No individual day was all that hot, but it was really the lack of cold temperatures that brought the average up,” staff at the weather station wrote in the monthly summary.

The total amount of precipitation was within the average range, registering at 78.6 mm. But with the warm weather, it’s not surprising only 4 cm snow fell throughout the entire month, the weather station said. Normally, the region sees an average of 13 cm of snow for the month.

Overall last month, the average daily high was 4 C, compared to the long-term average of 0.7 C. The average daily low was -0.6, well above the long-term average of -5.9 C.

More to come.