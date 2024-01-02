KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Second warmest December on record documented by UW weather station

    Temperatures have been far above seasonal this December in Waterloo Region. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) Temperatures have been far above seasonal this December in Waterloo Region. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    It’s likely no surprise to most Waterloo Region residents. The Eric Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo has confirmed last month was the second warmest December since it started keeping records in 1998.

    Overall, it was just over 4 degrees Celsius warmer than average last month. The only milder December on record is 2015 when it was 5.5 degrees above average.

    The coldest day was Dec. 13 when the temperature dipped to -6.9 C, which is the mildest monthly December low on record. The hottest day last month was Dec. 9, clocking in with a high of 11.6 C.

    “No individual day was all that hot, but it was really the lack of cold temperatures that brought the average up,” staff at the weather station wrote in the monthly summary.

    The total amount of precipitation was within the average range, registering at 78.6 mm. But with the warm weather, it’s not surprising only 4 cm snow fell throughout the entire month, the weather station said. Normally, the region sees an average of 13 cm of snow for the month.

    Overall last month, the average daily high was 4 C, compared to the long-term average of 0.7 C. The average daily low was -0.6, well above the long-term average of -5.9 C.

    More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    London

    Windsor

    • Chatham woman arrested twice in two hours

      Just after 8 a.m. on Jan 1, police responded to a disturbance call on Jeffrey Street and learned a verbal argument between a man and a woman led the woman to allegedly strike the man with a wooden board.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News