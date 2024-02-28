Second person turns themselves into police after Pokemon card theft in Guelph

A Kitchener woman has turned herself into police after hundreds of dollars worth of Pokemon cards were stolen from a Guelph business.

Guelph police were called to a business on Stone Road West on Feb. 9 after a man and woman went into the store and put several boxes of cards into shopping bags before taking off.

Officers were told staff tried to stop the pair and even followed them outside where one of the suspects dropped their phone while running to a vehicle.

A 36-year-old woman from Kitchener turned herself into police and has been charged with theft under $5,000.

A 35-year-old Ajax man turned himself into police late last month and faces the same charge.