

CTV Kitchener





Two down and one to go!

On Saturday Sadie, one of the peregrine falcon chicks nesting in CTV Kitchener’s communications tower, made her first flight.

She took to the skies around 7 a.m., making her way from roof top to roof top in the area around Mary Street.

But her first foray into the neighbourhood wasn’t perfect.

Sadie ran into some trouble with a few crows who bullied the young chick.

Falcon watchers swooped in to save her around 9 a.m.

Members of the Canadian Peregrine Foundation released her later in the day, so she could fly back to her mother and siblings.

But adventurous little Sadie was determined and took flight once again Sunday morning.

Karen Earle says Sadie tried to land on a nearby medical building but tumbled down the wall instead.

“She impressed us by soaring low along Pine Street and landed in a tree across the way. That’s fantastic because she’s not very good on landings yet.”

Sadie is the second falcon to leave the nest.

Her brother Mercury made an unsuccessful first attempt on Wednesday but is now becoming a confident flyer.

Eos has yet to leave the nest.

The fourth falcon, Monarch, disappeared from the tower a few weeks ago. Experts believe the fledgling was a victim of predation.

You can watch in the nest live on our CTV Falcon Cam.