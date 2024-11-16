Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
“We need to be nice and spread Christmas cheer to everybody and if you have a friend that’s down, give them a hug and a Christmas cheer,” said a young girl waiting to see Santa.
Santa took time out of his Christmas preparations to make the trip. This is the 20th year that the Lions Club has held the parade, and for the Lions members, the kids are the reason they keep coming back.
“The smiles on their faces and everything else - and they get to see Santa! This year, they get to see our brand-new Santa float,” Lions Club member Andrew Widdis said.
Erhard Kruger is the former vice president of the Lions Club of Kitchener. He said he feels the same way.
“The kids, the families that come out, there’s nothing like it. Nothing can replace it. It’s why we volunteer.”
Kruger said the parade is a way for the community to come together and celebrate.
“Lions in general are community builders and all of these initiatives dovetail into everything that we ever would want to see in a community, and that is how people look out for each other,” he said.
As part of the parade non-perishable food items were collected for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and local firefighters were also collecting toys for the Knights of Columbus’ Toy Drive.
Along the parade route, thousands of people enjoyed the sights on dozens of floats, marching bands and of course, hundreds of incredible Christmas-themed costumes.
Santa even had time for some advice for the CTV News viewers, “Boys and girls, the 2024 Christmas season is going to be exciting! I can’t wait for the big night! Merry Christmas!”
“Be good to each other and have a great holiday season!”
