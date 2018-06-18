

CTV Kitchener





On June 12, a male peregrine falcon was picked up by Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society after he was grounded with a fractured wing, according to the Canadian Peregrine Foundation’s Facebook page.

The male has since been identified as Lucifer, our resident male falcon.

That has left our resident female, Mystery, alone with their four chicks in the meantime, with the responsibility of hunting for them and keeping them safe.

The peregrine falcon was taken to the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, and underwent x-rays at Preston Animal Clinic.

At this time, no other male has entered the area.

Falcons have nested in the CTV microwave tower in 2015, 2016 and again this year.

A fundraising page has been started on the CanadaHelps website through the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge to raise the $2,000 for the surgery.