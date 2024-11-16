One person injured in crash at The Boardwalk
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area after a driver crashed into a building.
Police said one person was taken to hospital, but the full extent of their injuries isn’t known.
Photos from the scene show a white vehicle with front-end damage on the sidewalk near the Reitmans store. Broken stonework and glass could also be seen near the vehicle.
A police investigation is underway.
