One person injured in crash at The Boardwalk

    One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area after a driver crashed into a building.

    Police said one person was taken to hospital, but the full extent of their injuries isn’t known.

    Photos from the scene show a white vehicle with front-end damage on the sidewalk near the Reitmans store. Broken stonework and glass could also be seen near the vehicle.

    A police investigation is underway.

