

CTV Kitchener





A brave peregrine falcon fledgling took flight for the first time from the CTV Kitchener studio Tuesday morning.

The microwave tower has served as a perfect nesting place for three of the last four years.

This year’s falcon couple has had quite a year, with the male falcon suffering a fractured wing that required surgery in rehab.

The female has been raising the chicks on her own since.

Not to be deterred, three of the four chicks have grown to a point that they have begun flapping their wings.

One, named Mercury, took a leap of faith Tuesday morning.

The peregrine falcons are beginning to look the part after a fluffy white start, but they still carry baby fat from being chicks that keeps them from flying successfully.

Confidence and coordination are two other factors that resulted in the young bird making an emergency landing at a business on Pine Street.

It is not believed to have sustained any injuries.

The falcon was collected by volunteers who have been monitoring the birds’ flight attempts.

The fledgling stayed in the studio until it could be returned to its nest.

You can watch the falcons live 24/7 on the CTV Falcon Cam.