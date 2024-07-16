Second body recovered from Grand River after women seen struggling on the water

The search for two missing women has come to an end as a second body has been found on the banks of the Grand River.

Emergency services were called to the Willow Street area of Paris after a body was spotted in the river around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police are still trying to identify the deceased woman, but they say the search for two missing women will not continue at this time.

Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

The search for the pair began on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported two people in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener near King Street East.

“A witness described two individuals going over the dam and calling out for help,” said Insp. Matt Halliday with the Waterloo Regional Police Service. “The witness did not see the two boaters resurface.”

Investigators said the pair were last seen on a floatie.

“This device was observed deflated in the churning water. Based on the information gathered, we do not believe they were wearing life jackets at the time,” Halliday said.

On Monday evening, two days after the women went missing, teams were seen searching about six kilometres down the Grand River.

Police later confirmed that a woman’s body had been spotted by an OPP helicopter near Old Mill Road.

That body was found on the banks of the Grand River near Old Mill Road in Kitchener on Monday around 6:10 p.m.

Police said they were trying to confirm the identity of the deceased person and determine if they were one of the people initially reported missing on Saturday.

A Waterloo Regional Police officer at the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Environmental factors complicated the search as heavy rain moved through the area. The Cambridge Fire Department brought out their airboat as an OPP helicopter searched from above.

“Obviously with the river being extremely high, [there’s] a lot of debris in the river. They’re taking their time and being meticulous with their search,” Cambridge Fire Chief Rob Martin said.

Officials are not asking for any volunteer search teams at this time.

“We continue to ask the public to avoid the riverbank and not to engage in any independent search activities,” said Halliday. “Emergency services have dedicated resources deployed and the assistance in not required.”